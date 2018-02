Magen David Adom paramedics have pronounced the death of a man about the age of 70 from injuries suffered in an auto accident on Highway 35 between the Kiryat Gat Interchange and the Lachish Junction.

The team is providing medical treatment for a 60-year-old man who was seriously injured and will be evacuated soon in the MDA helicopter, while a 20-year-old woman who was slightly injured in the accident was evacuated to Soroka Hospital.