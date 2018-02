Highway 35 has been blocked to traffic in both directions, between the Lachish Junction and the Kiryat Gat interchange, following a traffic accident.

Magen David Adom emergency teams are providing medical treatment for a 70-year-old man who was critically wounded, a 60-year-old man who was moderately injured and a 20-year-old woman who was slightly injured. An MDA helicopter was sent to the scene.