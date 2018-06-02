Iranian Energy Ministry building in danger of collapsing due to fire

Tehran Mayor, Mohammad Ali Najafi said on Tuesday morning that there is a possibility that the Iranian Energy Ministry building or part of it could collapse due to a fire that broke out on Monday morning and that people from the nearby buildings have been evacuated since Monday night, according to the Tasnim News Agency.

The fire was caused by the malfunction of a fire extinguisher below ground level, where a great number of documents are archived and this has made the job more difficult for firefighters, who were still battling the blaze on Tuesday, according to the Iran Front Page website. The deputy energy minister said all of the classified and other important documents in the building were backed up and all servers were taken out of the building.