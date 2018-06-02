Review of death sentence rejected in deaths of Iranian nuclear scientists

(AFP) - Iran's Supreme Court has rejected a request to review the death sentence given to university professor Ahmadreza Djalali, found guilty in October of passing information about two Iranian nuclear scientists to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency that led to their being killed.

Lawyer Zeinab Taheri said on Tuesday, "The judge rejected our request on Sunday in less than an hour. We will file a new request with the Supreme Court to demand that the dossier be read, given the sensitivity of the case." Djalali, a specialist in emergency medicine resident in Sweden, was detained in April 2016 after a brief visit to Iran. His sentence has been condemned by the Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium where he was a visiting professor at the time of his detention, and the European Union has said it is closely following the case.