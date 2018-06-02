14 years for smuggling explosives from Hezbollah to Israel

The Nazareth District Court has sentenced a resident of the village of Ghajar on the Israel-Lebanese border to 14 years in prison and a 120,000-shekel fine on a conviction for smuggling explosives from Hezbollah into Israel in order to carry out an attack, according to Yediot Ahronot.

The plot was foiled because defendant Diab Kahamuz forgot where he had hidden the explosives, which were later discovered by an Israeli farmer. Kahamuz's brother and other relatives who were part of the plot were sentenced to prison terms ranging between two and three years.