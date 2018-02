13:16 Reported News Briefs Shvat 21, 5778 , 06/02/18 Shvat 21, 5778 , 06/02/18 Ezra Sheinberg sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for sexual assault The Nazareth District Court has sentenced Rabbi Ezra Sheinberg, who led a synagogue in Tzfat, to 7.5 years in prison on a conviction for the severe sexual assault of eight women. ► ◄ Last Briefs