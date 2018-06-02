Trump criticizes Democrats who didn't applaud State of the Union speech

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday criticized Democrats who did not stand and applaud his State of the Union speech last week.

“You’re up there, you’ve got half the room going totally crazy wild, they loved everything, they want to do something great for our country. And you have the other side even on positive news, really positive news, they were like death and un-American, un-American. Somebody said treasonous. I mean, yeah, I guess, why not? Can we call that treason? Why not? [They] certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much,” Trump said at a rally in Ohio.