  Shvat 20, 5778 , 05/02/18

Two people injured in accident in south

Two people were moderately injured on Monday evening when their vehicle overturned at the entrance to Segev Shalom.

They were evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

