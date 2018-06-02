Two people were moderately injured on Monday evening when their vehicle overturned at the entrance to Segev Shalom.
They were evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.
|
23:44
Reported
News BriefsShvat 20, 5778 , 05/02/18
Two people injured in accident in south
Two people were moderately injured on Monday evening when their vehicle overturned at the entrance to Segev Shalom.
They were evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.
Last Briefs