Samaria Council head: Terrorism will not defeat us

Chairman Yossi Dagan of the Shomron (Samaria) Regional Council has called the Monday afternoon stabbing attack at the entrance to Ariel "a very serious incident", adding, "We're backing the IDF soldiers."

Dagan noted, "Unfortunately, this is a place we have warned of countless times in the past, a place that serves as a place for the dropping off of masses of illegals from Israeli public transportation in Samaria. This is the second serious attack in a month, but the residents of Samaria are strong. Terrorism will not defeat us."