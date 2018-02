14:55 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5778 , 05/02/18 Shvat 20, 5778 , 05/02/18 Medic describes Ariel attack scene MDA Medi-Cycle Rider Mordechai Yaakov: "When I arrived at the scene I joined the IDF Medical team and provided medical treatment to a 30 year old who was unconscious with a stab wound in his upper body. We performed CPR, gave drugs and stopped the bleeding. He is in critical condition." ► ◄ Last Briefs