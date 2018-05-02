Netanyahu inaugurated today a monument to Righteous Among the Nations diplomats.
"Israel is working closely with its partners around the world to protect and expose the truth about the Holocaust."
News BriefsShvat 20, 5778 , 05/02/18
PM inaugurates monument to righteous diplomats
