In the square at the entrance to the Knesset building in Jerusalem there is a protest for disabled people.
As a result, Kaplan and Zusman streets were blocked. The traffic police at the site are directing traffic to alternative routes.
12:07
J'lem streets blocked due to disabled persons protest
