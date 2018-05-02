12:07
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 20, 5778 , 05/02/18

J'lem streets blocked due to disabled persons protest

In the square at the entrance to the Knesset building in Jerusalem there is a protest for disabled people.

As a result, Kaplan and Zusman streets were blocked. The traffic police at the site are directing traffic to alternative routes.

