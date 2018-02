12:04 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5778 , 05/02/18 Shvat 20, 5778 , 05/02/18 Truck overturns near Kfar Saba cemetery A truck overturned near the Kfar Saba cemetery. Magen David Adom medics evacuated a 60-year-old man to Beilinson Hospital in a moderate condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs