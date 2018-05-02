02:42 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5778 , 05/02/18 Shvat 20, 5778 , 05/02/18 Cypriot President wins second term Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday won a second five-year term following a second round of voting. With all the votes counted, the incumbent conservative secured 56 percent, comfortably ahead of his rival, Stavros Malas, at 44 percent. ► ◄ Last Briefs