  Shvat 20, 5778 , 05/02/18

Cypriot President wins second term

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday won a second five-year term following a second round of voting.

With all the votes counted, the incumbent conservative secured 56 percent, comfortably ahead of his rival, Stavros Malas, at 44 percent.

