Two killed, 116 injured in train accident in South Carolina

Two people were killed and 116 were injured on Sunday when an Amtrak passenger train was diverted off the main track onto a rail siding and crashed into a stationary freight train in South Carolina, CNN reported.

Amtrak Train 91 was traveling south and should have continued straight down the tracks, but the rail switch had been manually set to send the train onto the rail siding where the CSX train was parked, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairman Robert Sumwalt said at a news conference.