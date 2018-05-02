2 northern ERs at or near double capacity

Occupancy of about 200 percent has been recorded in the emergency room of the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. High occupancy rates are also recorded in other departments of the hospital. Maariv cited a senior doctor as saying many patients were suffering from infectious respiratory diseases and many cases of orthopedic injuries and urgent surgery.

Walla! reports the management of Carmel Hospital in Haifa asked patients to use rapid diagnostic services in the community and in clinics and try not to reach the emergency room except for special cases," due to an exceptional load where occupancy was recorded at 180 percent.