Polish PM to meet with journalists from Israel

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet with Israeli journalists to explain the Polish position regarding the law passed by the Senate in Warsaw that provides for prison on a conviction for blaming Poland for crimes by the Nazis in Poland during the Holocaust.

Johnny Daniels, chairman of Amakim (From the Depths), which helped bring the delegation of journalists to Poland, said, "The dialogue is very important, and we hope that the meeting will facilitate understanding between the two sides, between the two countries and the two peoples."