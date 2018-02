22:14 Reported News Briefs Shvat 19, 5778 , 04/02/18 Shvat 19, 5778 , 04/02/18 Soldier lightly wounded in Negev bus stoning An soldier in the Israel Defense Forces was slightly wounded by broken glass on Sunday evening, after Arabs attacked a Dan company bus on Highway 60, near Abu Kaf, northeast of Be'er Sheva, according to News 2. ► ◄ Last Briefs