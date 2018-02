Muhammad Harouf, a 29-year-old Arab accused of murdering his partner, Michal Halimi, has confessed as part of a plea bargain and convicted of murder.

According to the arrangement, the facts of the indictment will be changed and the motive will become nationalistic and not romantic, and thus the version of the defendant who committed the murder on the basis of the victim being a Jew is being accepted. The parties will demand that he be sentenced to life imprisonment.