A 45-year-old man has been taken to Soroka Hospital in serious condition from smoke inhalation as a result of a fire that broke out in an apartment on Saadia Gaon Street in Be'er Sheva'.
Firefighters are trying to put out the blaze.
|
15:09
Reported
News BriefsShvat 19, 5778 , 04/02/18
Serious condition from smoke inhalation in Be'er Sheva' fire
A 45-year-old man has been taken to Soroka Hospital in serious condition from smoke inhalation as a result of a fire that broke out in an apartment on Saadia Gaon Street in Be'er Sheva'.
Firefighters are trying to put out the blaze.
Last Briefs