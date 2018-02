14:30 Reported News Briefs Shvat 19, 5778 , 04/02/18 Shvat 19, 5778 , 04/02/18 Sheikh on Temple Mount: Arab countries should fund UNRWA Muslim preacher says that, according to Islamic law, the 'Palestinian right of return' passes from one generation to the next. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs