13:37 Reported News Briefs Shvat 19, 5778 , 04/02/18 Shvat 19, 5778 , 04/02/18 Government approves official recognition of Havat Gilad The government approved a short while ago the proposal to officially recognize Havat Gilad. The recognition comes after the murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach. ► ◄ Last Briefs