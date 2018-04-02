Gabbay: If peace talks fail, we should unilaterally withdraw

Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay said Saturday that if negotiations with the Palestinian Authority fail, Israel should unilaterally withdraw from Judea and Samaria.

Speaking in the city of Ness Ziona, south of Tel Aviv, and quoted by Haaretz, Gabbay said, “We must do all we can in order to hold genuine negotiations.”

“If, after all our efforts, it seems the Palestinians don’t want an agreement, we’ll have to take unilateral measures to guarantee that Israel forever remains the homeland of the Jewish people. The liberty to make such a decision is ours, not theirs,” he continued.