22:34 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5778 , 03/02/18 Shvat 18, 5778 , 03/02/18 95-year-old Holocaust survivor teaches Yiddish at a camp Read more At this Jewish camp, a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor teaches kids both Yiddish and Jewish history. ► ◄ Last Briefs