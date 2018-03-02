Gaza triplets named in protest of Trump's Jerusalem move

A Gazan couple have named their recently born triplets Jerusalem, Capital and Palestine in protest of U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The couple are Nidal and Islam al-Saiqli from Khan Yunis in Gaza. The three babies -- boys Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Filasteen (Palestine), and girl Asima (Capital) -- were born in December, two weeks after the Trump decision, reported AFP.

