Israel warns of rising anti-Semitism in Poland

The Israeli embassy in Warsaw warned on Friday it has observed a "wave of anti-Semitic statements" in Poland, AFP reported.

The warning comes amid a diplomatic row between Poland and Israel following the approval of a controversial Holocaust bill that would make it illegal to suggest Poland bore any responsibility for crimes against humanity committed by Nazi Germany on its soil during World War II.

