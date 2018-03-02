GOP releases memo claiming FBI bias against Trump

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Friday released a previously classified memo claiming that the Department of Justice (DOJ) abused critical surveillance authorities in order to damage President Donald Trump's campaign, reported The Hill.

Trump declassified the document earlier on Friday without redactions, despite fierce public objections to the move from the FBI, which warned that the memo contained “material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

