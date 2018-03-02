U.S. imposes new sanctions on Hezbollah

The United States on Friday levied sanctions against six individuals and seven business with alleged links to Hezbollah financier Adham Tabaja, the White House said, according to AFP.

Tabaja, a Lebanese businessman, is believed by authorities in the United States to be one of Hezbollah's top five money men, with ties spanning the Middle East and Africa.

