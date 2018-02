10:15 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5778 , 02/02/18 Shvat 17, 5778 , 02/02/18 Meet the haredi rabbi leading the fight against child abuse Read more Rabbi Yakov Horowitz, founder of Monsey-based Darchei Noam Yeshiva, visits Israel to promote awareness of child abuse. ► ◄ Last Briefs