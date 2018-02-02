Police say Shanghai minivan incident was an accident and not terrorism

Police in Shanghai say the incident in which a minivan crashed into people was an accident and not a terror attack.
An initial investigation found that the driver was smoking while transporting gas tanks. 18 people were injured in the incident.
