06:43 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5778 , 02/02/18 Shvat 17, 5778 , 02/02/18 Putin to meet Abbas on February 12 Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas later this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday. The meeting will take place in the southern Russian city of Sochi on February 12, according to the RIA news agency.