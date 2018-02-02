23:31 Reported News Briefs Shvat 16, 5778 , 01/02/18 Shvat 16, 5778 , 01/02/18 Gaza terrorists fire rocket towards southern Israel Terrorists from Gaza fired a rocket toward Israeli territory on Thursday evening. The rocket exploded near the border fence. There were no injuries and no siren was sounded in Gaza Belt communities. Full Story ► ◄ Last Briefs