Terrorists from Gaza fired a rocket toward Israeli territory on Thursday evening.
The rocket exploded near the border fence. There were no injuries and no siren was sounded in Gaza Belt communities.
|
23:31
Reported
News BriefsShvat 16, 5778 , 01/02/18
Gaza terrorists fire rocket towards southern Israel
