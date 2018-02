22:57 Reported News Briefs Shvat 16, 5778 , 01/02/18 Shvat 16, 5778 , 01/02/18 Bennett on submarine affair: 'Netanyahu is innocent, would never harm Israel's security' 'I'm convinced Prime Minister would never harm Israel's security for foreign purposes. I believe he'll emerge completely vindicated.' Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs