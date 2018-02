14:58 Reported News Briefs Shvat 16, 5778 , 01/02/18 Shvat 16, 5778 , 01/02/18 Son of woman murdered in Kiryat Ekron arrested The son of the woman whose body was found in Kiryat Ekron was arrested a short time ago in Ashdod. Police suspect he murdered his mother. ► ◄ Last Briefs