Court OKs razing 3 structures in PA outpost

The Supreme Court has given a "green light" for the immediate demolition of three structures in the Palestinian Authority outpost of Nawaj'ah, between the Hevron Hills Jewish community of Susya and the Ancient Susya National Park, after it was proven that the structures were erected after an interim injunction prohibiting continued construction.

In addition to the decision to demolish the three structures, the court issued a partial interim injunction preventing the demolition of five additional structures pending the decision on the uprooting of the entire outpost. Rourteen additional structures were erected contrary to judicial orders.