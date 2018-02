13:49 Reported News Briefs Shvat 16, 5778 , 01/02/18 Shvat 16, 5778 , 01/02/18 Murder suspected in Kiryat Ekron The lifeless body of a woman with signs of violence on it was found this afternoon in an apartment in Kiryat Ekron, near Rehovot. Police suspect murder. ► ◄ Last Briefs