Lapid to EU: Attack the Polish law emphatically

Chairman Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party has called on the European Union to strongly condemn the law passed last night by the Polish Senate, according to which anyone who mentions the state's role in the Holocaust would be sentenced to prison.

Writing to EU Ambassador in Israel Emanuele Giaufret, Lapid said, "The time has come for the European Union and its member states to come out with a sharp and clear voice and condemn this law. We will not forget and we will not forgive. We will not accept attempts to rewrite history, we will not accept attempts to evade responsibility, and that's the way you should act."