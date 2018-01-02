Police units stopped a suspicious vehicle and seized an automatic Karl Gustav firearm on Thursday near the Wadi Kana stream bed, west of the Dead Sea.
A Bethlehem resident was arrested and is being questioned.
News BriefsShvat 16, 5778 , 01/02/18
Armed Bethlehem resident arrested near Dead Sea
