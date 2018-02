President Reuven Rivlin eulogized poet Haim Gouri on Thursday, saying, "Dear Haim. More than a day has passed since the news of your death and your absence has become so apparent."

Rivlin continued, "You were our national poet, and not because of the seriousness with which you related to being a poet, but because of the holy anxiety with which you related to our nation, our people, and our country."