Agreement to improve salaries of local-government workers

The Histadrut Labor Federation and the Union of Local Authorities signed an agreement Thursday morning to regulate the distribution of salary supplements included in the framework agreement in the public sector to tens of thousands of workers employed by all local authorities throughout the country.

In the framework agreement signed by Histadrut chairman Avi Nissenkorn and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon in 2016 and amended later, it was decided that the cost of additions to public sector employees would reach 7.9%, to be divided into phases. The agreement signed today decided the manner in which the supplements will be distributed and to which categories of workers.