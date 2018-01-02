Beitar Illit man indicted for attacks on Arabs and property

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office has filed an indictment against Haim Asher Cohen, a 25-year-old resident of Betar Illit, for offenses of violence and property damage motivated by racism or hostility towards the public.

According to the indictment, in one of the cases, Cohen tried to run over a cleaning worker of Arab origin with his car on January 23rd and tried to harm another worker with a shopping cart later that day. when he realized that the worker was of Arab origin. In another cases described in the indictment, he is accused of smashing the windshield of an Arab-owned vehicle and puncturing its tires.