11:25 Reported News Briefs Shvat 16, 5778 , 01/02/18 Shvat 16, 5778 , 01/02/18 A Palestinian Nationality Law? Or a science fiction movie? Read more Likud Member of Knesset Nurit Koren slams Arab MKs' idea to pass a "Palestinian Nationality Law". "They should concentrate on helping their Israeli voters." ► ◄ Last Briefs