MK Shai: Poles determined to blur their Holocaust role

Member of Knesset Nachman Shai (Zionist Union) said on Thursday that the Polish Senate's approval of a law against mentioning Poland's share in the Holocaust "shows that the Poles are determined to blur their part in the Holocaust of European Jewry."

Doctor Shai continued, "The Israeli government must publicly oppose this attempt to shake off the Holocaust in this generation, when many of the survivors are still alive. Israel owes it to them and millions of others who perished and to bear witness to their memory so that it not be erased. This is the moment to mention this."