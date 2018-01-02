Report: Haredi college population up significantly

The number of haredi-religious students has grown significantly in recent years, according to the Council for Higher Education, as reported Thursday morning by the Globes financial publication.

The number of haredi students in colleges and universities stood at 12.3 thousand in 2017, a 60% increase compared with their number in 2013. The sharpest increase was recorded in the number of students studying computer science and software engineering, where about 1,100 students studied these subjects last year, an increase of 125% compared to the figure four years earlier.