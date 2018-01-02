Report: U.S. prosecutors investigating global sports corruption

U.S. federal prosecutors are conducting an extensive investigation into global sports corruption, including at FIFA, the world governing body for soccer, and the international and U.S. Olympics organizations, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

As part of the probe, the Justice Department is looking at possible racketeering, money laundering and fraud charges related to two track and field world championship events, according to the report.

The U.S. Attorney’s office declined to comment on the report.