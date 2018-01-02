Gas prices rise by 1.78 percent

Gas prices rose by 1.78 percent at midnight on Wednesday.

The maximum price per liter for 95 octane unleaded gasoline, including VAT, at self service stations will now be 6.30 shekels - an increase of 11 agorot from last month. The full service surcharge will be 20 agorot per liter including VAT - unchanged from last month.

In Eilat, the maximum price per liter of 95 octane gasoline at self service stations will be 5.39 shekels, an increase of 10 agorot from last month. The surcharge for full service will be 17 agorot per liter without VAT - unchanged from last month.