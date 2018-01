00:42 Reported News Briefs Shvat 16, 5778 , 01/02/18 Shvat 16, 5778 , 01/02/18 Polish Senate begins debate on 'Holocaust Law' The Polish Senate on Wednesday night began debating a law regulating Holocaust speech that sparked a diplomatic dispute with Israel. If the Senate approved the bill, it will still have to be signed into law by President Andrzej Duda, who has said he supports it.Pol ► ◄ Last Briefs