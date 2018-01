22:02 Reported News Briefs Shvat 15, 5778 , 31/01/18 Shvat 15, 5778 , 31/01/18 Youth raised as Muslim in eastern J'lem discovers he's Jewish Read more 'Shmulik' dreamt of becoming a 'shahid' - but a meeting with a Jewish plumber changed his life forever. ► ◄ Last Briefs