Samarian Regional Council head Yossi Dagan praised Defense Minister Liberman's announcement that the Havat Gilad outpost would be legalized on Sunday after resident Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered earlier this month.

"This is a very exciting moment for us, for the residents of Havat Gilad, for the dear Shevach family and for the entire State of Israel, " said Dagan. "I want to thank the prime minister, the defense minister and all the government ministers for strengthening the community."