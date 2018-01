15:01 Reported News Briefs Shvat 15, 5778 , 31/01/18 Shvat 15, 5778 , 31/01/18 South Hebron Hills Council head says foiled Negohot attack 'should set off a red light' Yochai Damri, who heads the South Hebron Hills Regional Council, said that Wednesday's foiled terror attack in Negohot "should set off a red light" for IDF officials who he alleged have been delaying the installation of crucial seucity equipment. "The attack today should be blinking red light for the IDF's Civil Administration, who have delayed the hook-up of Negohot's night vision system to the electrical grid due to bureaucratic problems," he said. , ► ◄ Last Briefs